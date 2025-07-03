Have you been able to find a good deal on Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc’s shares?

While Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc has underperformed by -0.45%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NUS rose by 28.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.64 to $5.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.59% in the last 200 days.

On January 31, 2023, Jefferies Downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NYSE: NUS) to Hold. A report published by DA Davidson on February 12, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for NUS. BofA Securities also Upgraded NUS shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 02, 2020. Jefferies July 02, 2020d the rating to Buy on July 02, 2020, and set its price target from $42 to $50. DA Davidson July 02, 2020d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for NUS, as published in its report on July 02, 2020. Deutsche Bank’s report from March 09, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $28 for NUS shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc (NUS)

The current dividend for NUS investors is set at $0.24 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.66%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and NUS is recording an average volume of 618.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.20%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.52%, with a gain of 14.10% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.50, showing decline from the present price of $8.82, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

