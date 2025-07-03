Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Have you been able to find a good deal on Arlo Technologies Inc’s shares?

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Arlo Technologies Inc has underperformed by -1.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARLO rose by 51.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.70 to $7.84, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.22% in the last 200 days.

On February 28, 2025, Craig Hallum Reiterated Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE: ARLO) to Buy. A report published by Craig Hallum on November 08, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ARLO. ROTH MKM also rated ARLO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 31, 2023. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on June 29, 2023, and assigned a price target of $17. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ARLO, as published in its report on January 25, 2022. Raymond James’s report from July 29, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $6 for ARLO shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Deutsche Bank also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arlo Technologies Inc (ARLO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.13%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Arlo Technologies Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.34% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and ARLO has an average volume of 1.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a gain of 1.01% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $16.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARLO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arlo Technologies Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.39%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ARLO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.97% at present.

