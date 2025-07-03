Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)’s results reveal risk

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While GoodRx Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GDRX rose by 8.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.26 to $3.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 1.33% in the last 200 days.

On December 04, 2024, Mizuho started tracking GoodRx Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GDRX) recommending Neutral. A report published by Raymond James on August 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for GDRX. RBC Capital Mkts also Upgraded GDRX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 23, 2024. KeyBanc Capital Markets April 10, 2024d its ‘Sector Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for GDRX, as published in its report on April 10, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from March 25, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for GDRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of GoodRx Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and GDRX is recording an average volume of 1.47M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.32%, with a gain of 2.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.32, showing growth from the present price of $5.05, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GDRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze GoodRx Holdings Inc Shares?

GoodRx Holdings Inc (GDRX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Health Information Services market. When comparing GoodRx Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 68.03, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 1219.23%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 16.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

GDRX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 16.03% at present.

