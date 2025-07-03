Examining TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. ADR (VSA) more closely is necessary

While TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. ADR has underperformed by -0.97%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSA rose by 41.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.00 to $0.18, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.23% in the last 200 days.

On November 21, 2018, Jefferies Downgraded TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: VSA) to Underperform. A report published by Credit Suisse on June 07, 2018, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for VSA. Goldman May 16, 2017d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VSA, as published in its report on May 16, 2017. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. ADR (VSA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -20.87%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 281.32K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VSA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.96%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.77%, with a loss of -0.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.01, showing growth from the present price of $1.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TCTM Kids IT Education Inc. ADR Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.94%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.13% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

