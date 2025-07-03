Examining Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) stock is warranted

While Summit Hotel Properties Inc has overperformed by 2.69%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INN fell by -21.90%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.22 to $3.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.26% in the last 200 days.

On April 30, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE: INN) to Neutral. A report published by Wolfe Research on January 10, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Peer Perform’ rating for INN. Robert W. Baird also Downgraded INN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 12, 2023. CapitalOne September 15, 2022d the rating to Equal Weight on September 15, 2022, and set its price target from $14 to $10. KeyBanc Capital Markets July 14, 2022d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Sector Weight’ for INN, as published in its report on July 14, 2022. BofA Securities’s report from September 27, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $11 for INN shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. BofA/Merrill also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN)

It’s important to note that INN shareholders are currently getting $0.32 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.95%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 4.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.23, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INN is registering an average volume of 1.99M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.82%, with a gain of 7.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.35, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Summit Hotel Properties Inc Shares?

A giant in the REIT – Hotel & Motel market, Summit Hotel Properties Inc (INN) is based in the USA. When comparing Summit Hotel Properties Inc shares with other companies under Real Estate, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 43.18, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -117.00%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.52%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.63% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

