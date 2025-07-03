Examining Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK) stock is warranted

While Scholar Rock Holding Corp has overperformed by 5.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRRK fell by -17.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.98 to $6.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.21% in the last 200 days.

On November 26, 2024, H.C. Wainwright Reiterated Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ: SRRK) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on October 07, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRRK. Raymond James also rated SRRK shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 28, 2024. Piper Sandler initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SRRK, as published in its report on April 03, 2023. H.C. Wainwright’s report from September 19, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $30 for SRRK shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Truist also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Scholar Rock Holding Corp (SRRK)

One of the most important indicators of Scholar Rock Holding Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -106.71% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and SRRK is recording 1.36M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.30%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.56%, with a loss of -0.73% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $49.67, showing growth from the present price of $35.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRRK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Scholar Rock Holding Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

