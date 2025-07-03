Examining Intel Corp (INTC) more closely is necessary

While Intel Corp has underperformed by -4.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INTC rose by 9.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $37.16 to $17.67, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 0.57% in the last 200 days.

On May 21, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Intel Corp (NASDAQ: INTC) recommending Hold. A report published by Seaport Research Partners on April 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sell’ rating for INTC. Wells Fargo also reiterated INTC shares as ‘Equal Weight’, quoting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 25, 2025. UBS Reiterated the rating as Neutral on April 25, 2025, but set its price target from $22 to $21. Rosenblatt resumed its ‘Sell’ rating for INTC, as published in its report on April 25, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 25, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $23 for INTC shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Intel Corp (INTC)

Investors in Intel Corp will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.12 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.45%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Intel Corp’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -18.66% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and INTC is recording 91.76M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.80%, with a loss of -1.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.44, showing decline from the present price of $21.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INTC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intel Corp Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

