Subscribe
Companies
3 min.Read

Examining AFRM’s book value per share for the latest quarter

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

Currently, Affirm Holdings Inc’s (AFRM) stock is trading at $69.36, marking a gain of 1.45% from last night’s close. At this price, the stock is -15.95% below its 52-week high of $82.53 and 211.73% above its 52-week low of $22.25. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -0.93% below the high and +28.79% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, AFRM’s SMA-200 is $55.05.

As well, it is important to consider AFRM stock ratios such as price-to-sales, which is currently 7.44.Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the last twelve months stands at 36.76. AFRM’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 7.78, resulting in an 8.89 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 24 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.46 in simple terms.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM): Earnings History

If we examine Affirm Holdings Inc’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 3/31/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.01, beating the consensus of $0.32. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.31, resulting in a -97.41% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 3/31/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of $0.01 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.32. That was a difference of -$0.31 and a surprise of -97.41%.

Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 6 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.13 and 0.07 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.09 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of -0.14 and also replicates 164.29% growth rate year over year.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AFRM) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 4.67% of shares. A total of 652 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 80.53% of its stock and 84.48% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc holding total of 23.27 shares that make 8.26% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 1.61 billion.

The securities firm Capital Research Global Investors holds 23.12 shares of AFRM, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 8.21% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.6 billion.

An overview of Affirm Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) traded 5,847,997 shares per day, with a moving average of $63.40 and price change of +14.83. With the moving average of $56.05 and a price change of +25.34, about 7,166,269 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AFRM’s 100-day average volume is 7,798,604 shares, alongside a moving average of $54.81 and a price change of -6.06.

Hot this week

Market

Is ANET’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
In the current trading session, Arista Networks Inc's (ANET)...
Industry

PCG’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
PG&E Corp (PCG)'s stock is trading at $13.81 at...
Finance

JHX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

What is RIVN’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

0
Currently, Rivian Automotive Inc's (RIVN) stock is trading at...
Market

Understanding LFST’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

0
In the current trading session, LifeStance Health Group Inc's...

Topics

Market

Is ANET’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
In the current trading session, Arista Networks Inc's (ANET)...
Industry

PCG’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
PG&E Corp (PCG)'s stock is trading at $13.81 at...
Finance

JHX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

What is RIVN’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

0
Currently, Rivian Automotive Inc's (RIVN) stock is trading at...
Market

Understanding LFST’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

0
In the current trading session, LifeStance Health Group Inc's...
Industry

MU’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

0
Micron Technology Inc (MU)'s stock is trading at $123.14...
Finance

Examining OLO’s book value per share for the latest quarter

0
Olo Inc (OLO)'s stock has witnessed a price hike...
Companies

CFLT’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: What it means for investors

0
Currently, Confluent Inc's (CFLT) stock is trading at $26.58,...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
How does UWMC’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?
Next article
Understanding AR’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Is ANET’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
In the current trading session, Arista Networks Inc's (ANET)...

PCG’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
PG&E Corp (PCG)'s stock is trading at $13.81 at...

JHX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock has witnessed a...

What is RIVN’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

0
Currently, Rivian Automotive Inc's (RIVN) stock is trading at...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.