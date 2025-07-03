Subscribe
Embecta Corp (EMBC)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Embecta Corp has underperformed by -0.10%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EMBC fell by -50.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.48 to $9.20, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.57% in the last 200 days.

On April 10, 2025, Mizuho started tracking Embecta Corp (NASDAQ: EMBC) recommending Neutral. A report published by Morgan Stanley on December 02, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for EMBC. BTIG Research also Upgraded EMBC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 27, 2024. Morgan Stanley January 06, 2023d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for EMBC, as published in its report on January 06, 2023. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Embecta Corp (EMBC)

It’s important to note that EMBC shareholders are currently getting $0.60 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.82%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Embecta Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and EMBC is registering an average volume of 652.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.86%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.65%, with a gain of 3.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.67, showing growth from the present price of $10.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EMBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Embecta Corp Shares?

A giant in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market, Embecta Corp (EMBC) is based in the USA. When comparing Embecta Corp shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 11.30, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -19.70%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 93.66% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

EMBC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 93.66% at present.

Market

Is ANET’s price to cash per share ratio a concern for investors?

0
In the current trading session, Arista Networks Inc's (ANET)...
Industry

PCG’s price-to-book ratio: An indicator of the company’s performance

0
PG&E Corp (PCG)'s stock is trading at $13.81 at...
Finance

JHX’s price-to-free cash flow ratio: How it affects investment decisions

0
James Hardie Industries plc (JHX)'s stock has witnessed a...
Companies

What is RIVN’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

0
Currently, Rivian Automotive Inc's (RIVN) stock is trading at...
Market

Understanding LFST’s financial ratios: A beginner’s guide

0
In the current trading session, LifeStance Health Group Inc's...

Previous article
Technical analysis of Carters Inc (CRI) stock chart patterns
Next article
Dakota Gold Corp (DC) stock on the rise: An overview

