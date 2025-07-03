EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While EHang Holdings Ltd ADR has overperformed by 0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EH rose by 7.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.76 to $10.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.74% in the last 200 days.

On May 14, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) recommending Buy. A report published by Jefferies on May 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EH. Deutsche Bank also Upgraded EH shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 14, 2025. Daiwa Securities Initiated an Buy rating on April 02, 2025, and assigned a price target of $30. China Renaissance initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EH, as published in its report on September 24, 2024. UBS’s report from August 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $22 for EH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -58.24%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -43.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and EH has an average volume of 1.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.07%, with a loss of -0.06% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $26.35, showing growth from the present price of $16.95, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EHang Holdings Ltd ADR Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 31.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

