Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX) did well last session?

While Edgewise Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EWTX fell by -51.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.12 to $10.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.01% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: EWTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Guggenheim on April 30, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for EWTX. Scotiabank also Downgraded EWTX shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $14 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 02, 2025. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Outperform rating on March 07, 2025, and assigned a price target of $50. Stifel initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for EWTX, as published in its report on January 22, 2025. Evercore ISI’s report from November 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $45 for EWTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc (EWTX)

One of the most important indicators of Edgewise Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -30.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 20.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EWTX is recording 1.61M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.05%, with a loss of -9.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.82, showing growth from the present price of $13.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EWTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Edgewise Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

