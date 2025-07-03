Do investors need to be concerned about ThredUp Inc (TDUP)?

While ThredUp Inc has underperformed by -2.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TDUP rose by 444.60%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.74 to $0.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 152.20% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2025, Telsey Advisory Group Reiterated ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ: TDUP) to Outperform. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on April 28, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TDUP. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated TDUP shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $3 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 15, 2025. Telsey Advisory Group resumed its ‘Outperform’ rating for TDUP, as published in its report on May 07, 2024. Piper Sandler’s report from July 22, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $3.50 for TDUP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Sector Weight’.

Analysis of ThredUp Inc (TDUP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.42%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of ThredUp Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -69.51% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.92, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TDUP is recording an average volume of 2.61M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.21%, with a loss of -2.70% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.25, showing decline from the present price of $7.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TDUP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ThredUp Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.91%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.29% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

