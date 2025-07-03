Do investors need to be concerned about Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM)?

While Amentum Holdings Inc has overperformed by 1.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTM rose by 15.55%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.50 to $16.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.50% in the last 200 days.

On June 10, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) recommending Neutral. A report published by Citizens JMP on May 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for AMTM. Morgan Stanley also rated AMTM shares as ‘Underweight’, setting a target price of $19 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated April 16, 2025. BTIG Research Initiated an Buy rating on April 15, 2025, and assigned a price target of $30. Goldman initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AMTM, as published in its report on March 20, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from February 07, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $25 for AMTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 76.05%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Amentum Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AMTM has an average volume of 2.41M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.44%, with a gain of 4.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.89, showing growth from the present price of $24.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amentum Holdings Inc Shares?

Specialty Business Services giant Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Amentum Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 360.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 109.79%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.12% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AMTM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.12% at present.