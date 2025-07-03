Did Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) perform well in the last session?

While Herc Holdings Inc has overperformed by 3.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HRI fell by -24.21%, with highs and lows ranging from $246.88 to $96.18, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.46% in the last 200 days.

On March 24, 2025, Citigroup started tracking Herc Holdings Inc (NYSE: HRI) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on June 07, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for HRI. BofA Securities July 21, 2023d the rating to Underperform on July 21, 2023, and set its price target from $150 to $140. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for HRI, as published in its report on March 11, 2022. Northcoast’s report from January 21, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $205 for HRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Robert W. Baird also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

It’s important to note that HRI shareholders are currently getting $2.73 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.09%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Herc Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and HRI is registering an average volume of 513.56K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.78%, with a gain of 13.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $166.30, showing growth from the present price of $143.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Herc Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Rental & Leasing Services market, Herc Holdings Inc (HRI) is based in the USA. When comparing Herc Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 31.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -127.60%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 91.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

