Companies
Did Datavault AI Inc (DVLT) perform well in the last session?

While Datavault AI Inc has overperformed by 8.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DVLT fell by -65.37%, with highs and lows ranging from $3.34 to $0.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -45.30% in the last 200 days.

On December 14, 2020, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Datavault AI Inc (NASDAQ: DVLT) recommending Buy.

Analysis of Datavault AI Inc (DVLT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 146.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Datavault AI Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -161.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DVLT is recording 488.63K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.71%, with a gain of 8.23% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DVLT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Datavault AI Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.83%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

DVLT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.74% at present.

