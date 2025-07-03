Subscribe
Cimpress plc (CMPR) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While Cimpress plc has overperformed by 2.21%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPR fell by -30.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.92 to $35.21, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.24% in the last 200 days.

On August 17, 2020, Barrington Research Upgraded Cimpress plc (NASDAQ: CMPR) to Outperform. A report published by SunTrust on July 30, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CMPR. Aegis Capital March 12, 2019d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CMPR, as published in its report on March 12, 2019. Aegis Capital’s report from January 26, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $110 for CMPR shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Barrington Research also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Cimpress plc (CMPR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Cimpress plc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 250.24K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CMPR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.06%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.37%, with a gain of 7.02% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $62.50, showing growth from the present price of $49.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cimpress plc Shares?

The Ireland based company Cimpress plc (CMPR) is one of the biggest names in Specialty Business Services. When comparing Cimpress plc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.52, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -118.66%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 97.48% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CMPR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 97.48% at present.

