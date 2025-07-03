Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

CERT (Certara Inc) has impressive results

Arcelia Reed
By Arcelia Reed

While Certara Inc has underperformed by -0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CERT rose by 7.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.93 to $8.64, whereas the simple moving average fell by -0.62% in the last 200 days.

On May 08, 2025, Barclays Upgraded Certara Inc (NASDAQ: CERT) to Overweight. A report published by TD Cowen on February 27, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CERT. UBS also Upgraded CERT shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 27, 2024. JMP Securities initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for CERT, as published in its report on April 04, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from February 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $19 for CERT shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. UBS also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Certara Inc (CERT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Certara Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.25% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.78, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CERT has an average volume of 2.22M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.59%, with a gain of 5.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.78, showing growth from the present price of $11.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CERT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Certara Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 74.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

CERT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 74.60% at present.

