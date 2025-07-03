Can you still get a good price for TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) Shares at this point?

While TG Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TGTX rose by 20.56%, with highs and lows ranging from $46.48 to $16.65, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.24% in the last 200 days.

On October 29, 2024, TD Cowen started tracking TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TGTX) recommending Buy. A report published by Goldman on August 02, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for TGTX. Jefferies also rated TGTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 26, 2023. BofA Securities Initiated an Underperform rating on May 20, 2022, and assigned a price target of $5. B. Riley Securities resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for TGTX, as published in its report on February 23, 2022. Goldman’s report from November 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $26 for TGTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 90.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TG Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.04, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TGTX is recording an average volume of 2.48M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.09%, with a loss of -2.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $43.50, showing growth from the present price of $36.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TGTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TG Therapeutics Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Biotechnology sector, TG Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) is based in the USA. When comparing TG Therapeutics Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 148.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 142.49%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 62.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

TGTX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 62.37% at present.