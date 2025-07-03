Can you still get a good price for Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Shares at this point?

While Gannett Co Inc has overperformed by 2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, GCI fell by -25.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.93 to $2.55, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.14% in the last 200 days.

On September 17, 2024, Citigroup Upgraded Gannett Co Inc (NYSE: GCI) to Neutral. A report published by Citigroup on August 28, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Sell’ for GCI. JMP Securities also rated GCI shares as ‘Mkt Outperform’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 01, 2024. Citigroup May 24, 2024d the rating to Neutral on May 24, 2024, and set its price target from $1.95 to $3.60. Compass Point initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for GCI, as published in its report on December 12, 2023. Citigroup’s report from June 03, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $3.80 for GCI shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Sell’.

Analysis of Gannett Co Inc (GCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -10.10%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Gannett Co Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and GCI has an average volume of 1.83M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.91%, with a gain of 9.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.52, showing growth from the present price of $3.78, which can serve as yet another indication of whether GCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Gannett Co Inc Shares?

Publishing giant Gannett Co Inc (GCI) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Gannett Co Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 12.39, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 91.51%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

