Can you now get a good deal on Flowco Holdings Inc’s shares?

While Flowco Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLOC fell by -39.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.50 to $15.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.28% in the last 200 days.

On February 10, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Flowco Holdings Inc (NYSE: FLOC) recommending Overweight. A report published by JP Morgan on February 10, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FLOC. Jefferies also rated FLOC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 10, 2025. Evercore ISI Initiated an Outperform rating on February 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $35. BMO Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for FLOC, as published in its report on February 10, 2025.

Analysis of Flowco Holdings Inc (FLOC)

With FLOC’s current dividend of $0.08 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance.

Flowco Holdings Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.63, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FLOC has an average volume of 423.32K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.82%, with a gain of 3.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.50, showing growth from the present price of $18.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLOC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flowco Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 78.03%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 25.85% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

