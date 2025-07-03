Can you now get a good deal on AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s shares?

Within its last year performance, AMBC fell by -43.95%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.64 to $5.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -29.61% in the last 200 days.

On September 18, 2024, ROTH MKM Upgraded AMBAC Financial Group Inc (NYSE: AMBC) to Buy. A report published by Compass Point on August 09, 2023, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for AMBC. Compass Point also rated AMBC shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 28, 2022. MKM Partners December 19, 2016d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for AMBC, as published in its report on December 19, 2016. MKM Partners’s report from December 13, 2016 suggests a price prediction of $27 for AMBC shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. MKM Partners also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -40.23%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of AMBAC Financial Group Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and AMBC is recording an average volume of 1.09M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.91%, with a gain of 1.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMBC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMBAC Financial Group Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Insurance – Specialty sector, AMBAC Financial Group Inc (AMBC) is based in the USA. When comparing AMBAC Financial Group Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 65.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -311.01%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.15% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

