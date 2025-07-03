Breaking down CMND’s current quarter earnings estimates

In the current trading session, Clearmind Medicine Inc’s (CMND) stock is trading at the price of $1.01, a gain of 11.85% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -56.09% less than its 52-week high of $2.30 and 26.25% better than its 52-week low of $0.80. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -20.34% below the high and +30.45% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, CMND’s SMA-200 is $1.2158.

CMND’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 2.25, resulting in an 1.17 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND): Earnings History

Clearmind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: CMND) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 2.80% of shares. A total of 7 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 11.19% of its stock and 11.51% of its float.

Mar 31, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Gotham Asset Management, LP holding total of 343.43 shares that make 8.05% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 0.35 million.

The securities firm AdvisorShares Investments, LLC holds 220.93 shares of CMND, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 5.18% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 0.23 million.

An overview of Clearmind Medicine Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Clearmind Medicine Inc (CMND) traded 2,042,539 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8987 and price change of +0.1395. With the moving average of $0.9503 and a price change of +0.0436, about 857,466 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, CMND’s 100-day average volume is 560,021 shares, alongside a moving average of $1.0431 and a price change of -0.3164.