2 min.Read

Beam Global (BEEM)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Beam Global has overperformed by 4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BEEM fell by -53.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.68 to $1.33, whereas the simple moving average fell by -48.65% in the last 200 days.

On March 30, 2023, Needham started tracking Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) recommending Hold. A report published by Northland Capital on February 13, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for BEEM. H.C. Wainwright also Upgraded BEEM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $30 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 14, 2022. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on June 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $23. Needham initiated its ‘Hold’ rating for BEEM, as published in its report on May 11, 2021. Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of Beam Global (BEEM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -56.57%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Beam Global’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.61% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.76, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BEEM is recording 513.27K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.08%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.86%, with a loss of -3.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.45, showing growth from the present price of $1.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BEEM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Beam Global Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 13.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

BEEM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 13.31% at present.

Previous article
A closer look at Freshpet Inc (FRPT)’s stock price trends
Next article
Results from Transmedics Group Inc (TMDX) show risk

