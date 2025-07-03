Astronics Corp (ATRO) deserves deeper analysis

While Astronics Corp has overperformed by 0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATRO rose by 103.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $36.32 to $14.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.50% in the last 200 days.

On September 20, 2021, Colliers Securities Upgraded Astronics Corp (NASDAQ: ATRO) to Buy. A report published by Truist on December 01, 2020, Upgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ATRO. CJS Securities also Upgraded ATRO shares as ‘Market Outperform’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 20, 2020. Dougherty & Company January 22, 2020d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ATRO, as published in its report on January 22, 2020. Dougherty & Company’s report from November 06, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $38 for ATRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Dougherty & Company also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Astronics Corp (ATRO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Astronics Corp’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.49, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ATRO is recording an average volume of 526.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.36%, with a loss of -1.33% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $33.00, showing growth from the present price of $32.53, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Astronics Corp Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.75%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.36% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ATRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.36% at present.