Are Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) shares a good deal now?

While Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc has overperformed by 4.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UCTT fell by -30.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $56.47 to $16.66, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.28% in the last 200 days.

On April 29, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ: UCTT) to Buy. A report published by Needham on October 29, 2024, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for UCTT. Oppenheimer also rated UCTT shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $70 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 25, 2024. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 26, 2024, but set its price target from $55 to $60. TD Cowen resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for UCTT, as published in its report on May 07, 2024. TD Cowen’s report from February 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $47 for UCTT shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 8.56%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and UCTT is recording an average volume of 602.65K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.56%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.83%, with a gain of 12.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.75, showing growth from the present price of $24.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UCTT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector, Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc (UCTT) is based in the USA. When comparing Ultra Clean Hldgs Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 40.42, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 47.39%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.72% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

UCTT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.72% at present.