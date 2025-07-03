Are Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN) shares a good deal now?

While Six Flags Entertainment Corp has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FUN fell by -33.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.70 to $28.02, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.13% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2025, Barclays started tracking Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE: FUN) recommending Overweight. A report published by Jefferies on December 09, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for FUN. Guggenheim also rated FUN shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $52 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 29, 2024. Oppenheimer Reiterated the rating as Outperform on October 15, 2024, but set its price target from $67 to $60. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Underweight’ rating for FUN, as published in its report on August 06, 2024. Macquarie’s report from July 18, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $64 for FUN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Six Flags Entertainment Corp (FUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 98.85%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -57.84% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.28, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and FUN has an average volume of 2.21M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.88%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.26%, with a gain of 5.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.43, showing growth from the present price of $31.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FUN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Six Flags Entertainment Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.60%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

