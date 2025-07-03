Are Installed Building Products Inc’shares a good deal?

While Installed Building Products Inc has overperformed by 0.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IBP rose by 12.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $278.21 to $150.83, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.71% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2025, Deutsche Bank started tracking Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE: IBP) recommending Hold. A report published by Evercore ISI on December 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for IBP. RBC Capital Mkts November 08, 2024d the rating to Underperform on November 08, 2024, and set its price target from $203 to $197. DA Davidson initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for IBP, as published in its report on March 05, 2024. JP Morgan’s report from February 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $242 for IBP shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Loop Capital also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Installed Building Products Inc (IBP)

With IBP’s current dividend of $1.43 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Installed Building Products Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 36.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and IBP has an average volume of 432.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.97%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.11%, with a gain of 10.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $180.91, showing decline from the present price of $195.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IBP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Installed Building Products Inc Shares?

Residential Construction giant Installed Building Products Inc (IBP) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Installed Building Products Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.28, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -16.77%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 15.98%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.87% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

