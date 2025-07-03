Are Ibotta Inc’shares a good deal?

While Ibotta Inc has underperformed by -0.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IBTA fell by -45.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $79.80 to $31.40, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.70% in the last 200 days.

On February 27, 2025, Raymond James Downgraded Ibotta Inc (NYSE: IBTA) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Citigroup on February 27, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for IBTA. BofA Securities also Downgraded IBTA shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $40 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 27, 2025. UBS November 14, 2024d the rating to Neutral on November 14, 2024, and set its price target from $90 to $65. Goldman October 14, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Buy’ for IBTA, as published in its report on October 14, 2024. Needham’s report from August 14, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $100 for IBTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Ibotta Inc (IBTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.73%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Ibotta Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.94% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and IBTA is recording an average volume of 388.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.39%, with a loss of -6.68% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.50, showing growth from the present price of $35.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IBTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ibotta Inc Shares?

Ibotta Inc (IBTA) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Ibotta Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 20.58, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -94.53%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.71%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

IBTA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 43.31% at present.