Are Compass Minerals International Inc’shares a good deal?

While Compass Minerals International Inc has overperformed by 3.33%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMP rose by 95.73%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.48 to $7.51, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 63.17% in the last 200 days.

On February 12, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded Compass Minerals International Inc (NYSE: CMP) to Overweight. A report published by Loop Capital on April 26, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CMP. Loop Capital also Downgraded CMP shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $26 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 04, 2024. JP Morgan November 20, 2023d the rating to Neutral on November 20, 2023, and set its price target from $36 to $24. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for CMP, as published in its report on July 19, 2023. Loop Capital’s report from July 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $58 for CMP shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Underweight’.

Analysis of Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 35.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Compass Minerals International Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -46.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.12, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CMP has an average volume of 805.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.11%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a gain of 12.98% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.00, showing decline from the present price of $22.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Minerals International Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.47% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

