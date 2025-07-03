Are Cg Oncology Inc (CGON) shares a good deal now?

While Cg Oncology Inc has overperformed by 1.25%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CGON fell by -6.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.47 to $14.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.14% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Cg Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) recommending Overweight. A report published by Scotiabank on April 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Perform’ rating for CGON. UBS Initiated an Buy rating on October 24, 2024, and assigned a price target of $60. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CGON, as published in its report on September 23, 2024. ROTH MKM’s report from August 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $65 for CGON shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Cg Oncology Inc (CGON)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -90.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Cg Oncology Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.57% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 30.97, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CGON is recording an average volume of 1.39M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.61%, with a gain of 2.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.33, showing growth from the present price of $26.68, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CGON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cg Oncology Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 41.12%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

