Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Arbutus Biopharma Corp has overperformed by 0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ABUS fell by -2.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.72 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -8.39% in the last 200 days.

On February 02, 2022, Jefferies Upgraded Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ: ABUS) to Buy. A report published by Jefferies on February 25, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Hold’ rating for ABUS. H.C. Wainwright also rated ABUS shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 17, 2020. JMP Securities Initiated an Mkt Outperform rating on July 27, 2020, and assigned a price target of $8. Robert W. Baird July 24, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ABUS, as published in its report on July 24, 2020. Chardan Capital Markets also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.14%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Arbutus Biopharma Corp’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -79.02% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ABUS is recording an average volume of 940.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.90%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.58%, with a loss of -4.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.25, showing growth from the present price of $3.19, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ABUS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arbutus Biopharma Corp Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

