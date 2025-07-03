American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)’s stock price in review: A technical analysis

While American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc has overperformed by 3.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AXL fell by -24.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.65 to $3.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.77% in the last 200 days.

On March 07, 2025, TD Cowen started tracking American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (NYSE: AXL) recommending Hold. UBS also Upgraded AXL shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 28, 2024. UBS January 17, 2024d the rating to Sell on January 17, 2024, and set its price target from $8 to $6.50. BofA Securities November 28, 2023d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for AXL, as published in its report on November 28, 2023. UBS’s report from September 13, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $9 for AXL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.17%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.06M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AXL stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.01%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.02%, with a gain of 6.31% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.20, showing growth from the present price of $4.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AXL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc Shares?

The USA based company American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc (AXL) is one of the biggest names in Auto Parts. When comparing American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 24.94, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -66.04%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 110.86% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AXL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 110.86% at present.