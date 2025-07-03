Subscribe
Market
2 min.Read

Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC) stock analysis: A simple moving average approach

Kenneth Phillips
By Kenneth Phillips

While Alignment Healthcare Inc has underperformed by -4.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALHC rose by 20.98%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.06 to $7.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -2.99% in the last 200 days.

On December 03, 2024, Stephens Upgraded Alignment Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) to Overweight. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 11, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Sector Weight’ rating for ALHC. BofA Securities also Upgraded ALHC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 30, 2024. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on May 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $10. Piper Sandler May 08, 2024d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ALHC, as published in its report on May 08, 2024. Barclays’s report from March 06, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4.50 for ALHC shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc (ALHC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 47.46%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Alignment Healthcare Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and ALHC is recording an average volume of 3.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.87%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a loss of -0.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.40, showing growth from the present price of $13.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALHC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alignment Healthcare Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 33.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 59.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ALHC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 59.23% at present.

Hot this week

Finance

How does BCRX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Analyzing TOST’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
Currently, Toast Inc's (TOST) stock is trading at $43.58,...
Market

A closer look at CPRI’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
In the current trading session, Capri Holdings Ltd's (CPRI)...
Industry

CRWD’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)'s stock is trading at $512.0...
Finance

Understanding DV stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Topics

Finance

How does BCRX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Analyzing TOST’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
Currently, Toast Inc's (TOST) stock is trading at $43.58,...
Market

A closer look at CPRI’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
In the current trading session, Capri Holdings Ltd's (CPRI)...
Industry

CRWD’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)'s stock is trading at $512.0...
Finance

Understanding DV stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
DoubleVerify Holdings Inc (DV)'s stock has witnessed a price...
Companies

Understanding AMC stock ratios for better investment decisions

0
Currently, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc's (AMC) stock is trading...
Market

The Battle of Fundamentals and Techniques: VF Corp (VFC)

0
In the current trading session, VF Corp's (VFC) stock...
Industry

There Are Mixed Signals on the Chart for Oracle Corp (ORCL)

0
Oracle Corp (ORCL)'s stock is trading at $233.2 at...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
A stock that deserves closer examination: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
Next article
Understanding ARM stock ratios for better investment decisions

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

How does BCRX’s price to cash per share ratio compare in the market?

0
Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (BCRX)'s stock has witnessed a price...

Analyzing TOST’s price-to-book ratio for the last quarter

0
Currently, Toast Inc's (TOST) stock is trading at $43.58,...

A closer look at CPRI’s price-to-free cash flow ratio

0
In the current trading session, Capri Holdings Ltd's (CPRI)...

CRWD’s price-to-sales ratio: Is it a good investment opportunity?

0
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)'s stock is trading at $512.0...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.