Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO) shows promising results

While Akero Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 0.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AKRO rose by 86.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.40 to $21.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.12% in the last 200 days.

On January 30, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) to Buy. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 27, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for AKRO. Citigroup also rated AKRO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $65 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated November 18, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on April 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for AKRO, as published in its report on September 19, 2023. UBS’s report from August 28, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $83 for AKRO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Akero Therapeutics Inc (AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -27.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 16.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and AKRO has an average volume of 1.69M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.89%, with a loss of -5.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $73.20, showing growth from the present price of $51.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AKRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Akero Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

AKRO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.97% at present.