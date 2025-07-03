ADD’s price-to-cash ratio: How it affects the stock’s valuation.

In the current trading session, Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s (ADD) stock is trading at the price of $0.88, a fall of -1.27% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -99.52% less than its 52-week high of $185.00 and 57.24% better than its 52-week low of $0.56. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -21.35% below the high and +8.89% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, ADD’s SMA-200 is $12.6986.

It is also essential to consider ADD stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 14.67 for the last year.ADD’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.61, resulting in an 199.74 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD): Earnings History

An overview of Color Star Technology Co Ltd’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Color Star Technology Co Ltd (ADD) traded 395,061 shares per day, with a moving average of $0.8942 and price change of -0.1095. With the moving average of $0.8764 and a price change of +0.0986, about 594,950 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, ADD’s 100-day average volume is 812,042 shares, alongside a moving average of $0.9262 and a price change of -0.6620.