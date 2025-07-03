A stock that deserves closer examination: Yext Inc (YEXT)

While Yext Inc has underperformed by -1.79%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YEXT rose by 29.25%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.15 to $4.69, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 18.89% in the last 200 days.

On June 04, 2025, B. Riley Securities Upgraded Yext Inc (NYSE: YEXT) to Buy. A report published by Needham on September 05, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for YEXT. B. Riley Securities also rated YEXT shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 28, 2023. ROTH MKM June 07, 2023d the rating to Buy on June 07, 2023, and set its price target from $8.50 to $12.80. Truist March 09, 2022d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for YEXT, as published in its report on March 09, 2022. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Yext Inc (YEXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 14.06%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Yext Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -15.69% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 991.40K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for YEXT stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.68%, with a loss of -0.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.44, showing growth from the present price of $8.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YEXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Yext Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 66.03% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

