A stock that deserves closer examination: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

While Revolve Group Inc has overperformed by 1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RVLV fell by -35.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.58 to $14.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -17.87% in the last 200 days.

On March 14, 2025, Jefferies Upgraded Revolve Group Inc (NYSE: RVLV) to Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on January 23, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for RVLV. Barclays also Upgraded RVLV shares as ‘Equal Weight’, setting a target price of $25 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 06, 2024. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on August 23, 2024, and assigned a price target of $30. TD Cowen March 21, 2024d its ‘Market Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for RVLV, as published in its report on March 21, 2024. Raymond James’s report from February 28, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $21 for RVLV shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.66%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Revolve Group Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.97% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.66, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RVLV is recording 1.58M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.66%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.99%, with a gain of 6.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.27, showing growth from the present price of $21.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RVLV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Revolve Group Inc Shares?

The Internet Retail market is dominated by Revolve Group Inc (RVLV) based in the USA. When comparing Revolve Group Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 30.66, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.57%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 43.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 64.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

