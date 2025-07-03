A stock that deserves closer examination: Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

While Mercury Systems Inc has underperformed by -0.26%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MRCY rose by 20.24%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.32 to $28.45, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.02% in the last 200 days.

On March 13, 2025, Truist Upgraded Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ: MRCY) to Buy. A report published by Robert W. Baird on February 05, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for MRCY. Jefferies also Upgraded MRCY shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $42 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 11, 2024. Truist February 07, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for MRCY, as published in its report on February 07, 2024. Goldman’s report from January 10, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $24 for MRCY shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Mercury Systems Inc (MRCY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.49%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Mercury Systems Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -4.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 656.12K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MRCY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.85%, with a gain of 0.74% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $53.50, showing growth from the present price of $50.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MRCY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mercury Systems Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 107.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

MRCY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 107.60% at present.