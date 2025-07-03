A stock that deserves closer examination: Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

While Lumentum Holdings Inc has underperformed by -0.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LITE rose by 8.68%, with highs and lows ranging from $104.00 to $38.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.35% in the last 200 days.

On April 07, 2025, Northland Capital Upgraded Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) to Outperform. A report published by Raymond James on March 24, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Strong Buy’ for LITE. Exane BNP Paribas also Upgraded LITE shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $92 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 11, 2025. Barclays January 17, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for LITE, as published in its report on January 17, 2025. Needham’s report from August 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $70 for LITE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Craig Hallum also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.02%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Lumentum Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.79% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.53, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and LITE is recording an average volume of 2.59M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.93%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.40%, with a loss of -0.58% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $92.31, showing growth from the present price of $91.24, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LITE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Lumentum Holdings Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.72%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 116.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

