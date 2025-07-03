A stock that deserves closer examination: Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)

While Helen of Troy Ltd has overperformed by 7.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HELE fell by -44.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $93.09 to $24.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.08% in the last 200 days.

On July 10, 2024, DA Davidson Downgraded Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ: HELE) to Neutral. A report published by UBS on April 17, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for HELE. DA Davidson also Upgraded HELE shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $126 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 22, 2022. Canaccord Genuity Initiated an Buy rating on November 17, 2022, and assigned a price target of $120. Raymond James initiated its ‘Mkt Perform’ rating for HELE, as published in its report on July 13, 2022. Sidoti’s report from February 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $263 for HELE shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.01%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Helen of Troy Ltd’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 7.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.03, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and HELE has an average volume of 744.46K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.93%, with a gain of 20.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $48.33, showing growth from the present price of $33.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HELE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Helen of Troy Ltd Shares?

Household & Personal Products giant Helen of Troy Ltd (HELE) is based in the Bermuda and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Helen of Troy Ltd shares with other companies under Consumer Defensive, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.16, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 24.29%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.99%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

