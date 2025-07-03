A stock that deserves closer examination: AAON Inc (AAON)

While AAON Inc has overperformed by 0.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AAON fell by -36.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $144.07 to $68.98, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.81% in the last 200 days.

On June 16, 2025, Sidoti Upgraded AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) to Buy. A report published by CJS Securities on February 28, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Market Outperform’ for AAON. Robert W. Baird also Upgraded AAON shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $130 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 28, 2024. Sidoti October 22, 2024d the rating to Neutral on October 22, 2024, and set its price target from $102 to $111. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for AAON, as published in its report on July 24, 2024. CJS Securities also rated the stock as ‘Market Perform’.

Analysis of AAON Inc (AAON)

Investors in AAON Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $0.36 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 22.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of AAON Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.85% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.80, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and AAON is recording 865.23K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.35%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.50%, with a gain of 3.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.00, showing growth from the present price of $75.27, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AAON is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AAON Inc Shares?

The Building Products & Equipment market is dominated by AAON Inc (AAON) based in the USA. When comparing AAON Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 39.55, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -24.30%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

