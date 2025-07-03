A closer look at TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)’s stock price trends

While TELUS International (Cda) Inc has overperformed by 1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TIXT fell by -4.85%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.86 to $2.13, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 11.34% in the last 200 days.

On May 09, 2025, National Bank Financial Upgraded TELUS International (Cda) Inc (NYSE: TIXT) to Outperform. A report published by Stifel on January 16, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TIXT. TD Cowen also Downgraded TIXT shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $3.75 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 06, 2024. RBC Capital Mkts August 05, 2024d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for TIXT, as published in its report on August 05, 2024. BofA Securities’s report from August 05, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for TIXT shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. William Blair also rated the stock as ‘Mkt Perform’.

Analysis of TELUS International (Cda) Inc (TIXT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.98%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of TELUS International (Cda) Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -5.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TIXT is recording an average volume of 626.10K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.91%, with a gain of 0.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.91, showing growth from the present price of $3.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TIXT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze TELUS International (Cda) Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 76.47%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

