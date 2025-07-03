Subscribe
A closer look at Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (DNTH) is warranted

Cameron Mitchell
By Cameron Mitchell

While Dianthus Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 2.34%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DNTH fell by -15.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $32.27 to $13.36, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.19% in the last 200 days.

On July 02, 2025, William Blair started tracking Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: DNTH) recommending Outperform. A report published by TD Cowen on December 20, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for DNTH. Oppenheimer also rated DNTH shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $48 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 03, 2024. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on July 26, 2024, and assigned a price target of $58. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for DNTH, as published in its report on June 27, 2024. H.C. Wainwright’s report from May 16, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $40 for DNTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stifel also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Dianthus Therapeutics Inc (DNTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 33.07%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Dianthus Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -28.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.99, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 323.72K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DNTH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.44%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.37%, with a gain of 0.22% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $51.05, showing growth from the present price of $18.38, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DNTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dianthus Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.23% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

DNTH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.23% at present.

