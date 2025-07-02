What technical indicators reveal about UPST stock

While Upstart Holdings Inc has overperformed by 5.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UPST rose by 10.67%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.43 to $20.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 20.28% in the last 200 days.

On June 24, 2025, Piper Sandler started tracking Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) recommending Overweight. A report published by Stephens on June 12, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Equal-Weight’ rating for UPST. BofA Securities also Upgraded UPST shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in a report dated April 29, 2025. Morgan Stanley February 14, 2025d the rating to Equal-Weight on February 14, 2025, and set its price target from $12 to $70. JP Morgan February 12, 2025d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for UPST, as published in its report on February 12, 2025. B. Riley Securities’s report from February 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $105 for UPST shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Upstart Holdings Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.25, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.57M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for UPST stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.70%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.10%, with a gain of 5.07% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.70, showing decline from the present price of $68.14, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UPST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Upstart Holdings Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.07% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

