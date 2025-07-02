What technical indicators reveal about CMPX stock

While Compass Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPX rose by 77.93%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.08 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.33% in the last 200 days.

On July 01, 2025, Raymond James started tracking Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) recommending Outperform. A report published by Leerink Partners on April 02, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CMPX. Guggenheim also rated CMPX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated February 24, 2025. Piper Sandler Initiated an Overweight rating on February 19, 2025, and assigned a price target of $12. D. Boral Capital initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CMPX, as published in its report on December 23, 2024. Leerink Partners’s report from November 15, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for CMPX shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX)

One of the most important indicators of Compass Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -41.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CMPX is recording 1.45M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.49%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.41%, with a loss of -1.53% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $12.80, showing growth from the present price of $2.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Compass Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 36.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 43.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

