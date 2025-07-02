What is the investor’s view on Stoneridge Inc (SRI)?

While Stoneridge Inc has overperformed by 7.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRI rose by 20.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.40 to $3.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.60% in the last 200 days.

On August 03, 2023, Barrington Research Upgraded Stoneridge Inc (NYSE: SRI) to Outperform. A report published by Barrington Research on October 13, 2021, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SRI. Barrington Research also Upgraded SRI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $45 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 02, 2021. Barrington Research February 27, 2020d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for SRI, as published in its report on February 27, 2020. Buckingham Research’s report from June 20, 2018 suggests a price prediction of $37 for SRI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. CL King also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Stoneridge Inc (SRI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -8.89%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Stoneridge Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.63% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.52, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SRI has an average volume of 349.37K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.13%, with a gain of 23.57% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.00, showing growth from the present price of $7.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stoneridge Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.27%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.27% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

SRI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 101.27% at present.