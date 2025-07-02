Was Arvinas Inc (ARVN)’s session last reading good?

While Arvinas Inc has overperformed by 3.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ARVN fell by -60.20%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.11 to $5.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -53.50% in the last 200 days.

On June 02, 2025, Leerink Partners Downgraded Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ: ARVN) to Market Perform. A report published by Truist on May 05, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for ARVN. Goldman March 13, 2025d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for ARVN, as published in its report on March 13, 2025. Wedbush’s report from March 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $12 for ARVN shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Oppenheimer also rated the stock as ‘Perform’.

Analysis of Arvinas Inc (ARVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 646.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Arvinas Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -60.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ARVN is registering an average volume of 2.62M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.71%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a loss of -1.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.03, showing growth from the present price of $7.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ARVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Arvinas Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 12.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 88.69% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

ARVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 88.69% at present.