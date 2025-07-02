Subscribe
Industry
2 min.Read

VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

Patricia Turner
By Patricia Turner

While VNET Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNET rose by 39.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.13 to $1.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.83% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2024, Goldman Upgraded VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) to Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on October 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VNET. BofA Securities also Upgraded VNET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2.70 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 19, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on July 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3.40. HSBC Securities June 12, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for VNET, as published in its report on June 12, 2023. Credit Suisse’s report from September 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5.90 for VNET shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of VNET Group Inc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VNET stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.81%, with a gain of 13.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.78, showing growth from the present price of $6.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VNET Group Inc ADR Shares?

The China based company VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) is one of the biggest names in Information Technology Services. When comparing VNET Group Inc ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 112.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.41%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

VNET shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 46.61% at present.

Hot this week

Industry

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

0
While Olaplex Holdings Inc has overperformed by 8.21%, investors...
Finance

Are Beta Bionics Inc’shares a good deal?

0
While Beta Bionics Inc has underperformed by -4.26%, investors...
Market

Cassava Sciences Inc’s results are impressive

0
While Cassava Sciences Inc has overperformed by 2.21%, investors...
Industry

Did Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) perform well in the last session?

0
While Endeavour Silver Corp has overperformed by 2.64%, investors...
Finance

Should investors be concerned about Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)?

0
While Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has overperformed by...

Topics

Industry

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

0
While Olaplex Holdings Inc has overperformed by 8.21%, investors...
Finance

Are Beta Bionics Inc’shares a good deal?

0
While Beta Bionics Inc has underperformed by -4.26%, investors...
Market

Cassava Sciences Inc’s results are impressive

0
While Cassava Sciences Inc has overperformed by 2.21%, investors...
Industry

Did Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) perform well in the last session?

0
While Endeavour Silver Corp has overperformed by 2.64%, investors...
Finance

Should investors be concerned about Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (GPMT)?

0
While Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has overperformed by...
Companies

Is Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) worth investing in despite its overvalued state?

0
While Stitch Fix Inc has overperformed by 4.59%, investors...
Market

Are B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) shares a good deal now?

0
While B. Riley Financial Inc has overperformed by 8.08%,...
Industry

Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) requires closer examination

0
While Mint Inc Ltd has underperformed by -0.30%, investors...
spot_img

Related Articles

Popular Categories

IndustryFinanceCompaniesMarketFinancial ScoresMarket SummaryStocks Trading
spot_imgspot_img
Previous article
Results from Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) show potential
Next article
How should investors view nLIGHT Inc (LASR)?

Fueled by a passion for truth since 1992, US Post News brings you trustworthy journalism. Our team of investigators, photographers, and writers delivers fresh news you can rely on. We started with ink and screens, but today we’re a web leader, illuminating the world with verified information.

Company

Headlines

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) is a good investment, but the stock may be overvalued

0
While Olaplex Holdings Inc has overperformed by 8.21%, investors...

Are Beta Bionics Inc’shares a good deal?

0
While Beta Bionics Inc has underperformed by -4.26%, investors...

Cassava Sciences Inc’s results are impressive

0
While Cassava Sciences Inc has overperformed by 2.21%, investors...

Did Endeavour Silver Corp (EXK) perform well in the last session?

0
While Endeavour Silver Corp has overperformed by 2.64%, investors...

Newsletter

Get important news delivered directly to your inbox and stay connected!

© 2025 | US Post News | All rights reserved.

US Post News
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.