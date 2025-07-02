VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) is an excellent investment, but the stock is overvalued/undervalued right now

While VNET Group Inc ADR has underperformed by -4.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VNET rose by 39.45%, with highs and lows ranging from $16.13 to $1.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.83% in the last 200 days.

On November 29, 2024, Goldman Upgraded VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) to Buy. A report published by HSBC Securities on October 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for VNET. BofA Securities also Upgraded VNET shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $2.70 on the company’s shares in a report dated March 19, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on July 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $3.40. HSBC Securities June 12, 2023d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for VNET, as published in its report on June 12, 2023. Credit Suisse’s report from September 01, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $5.90 for VNET shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of VNET Group Inc ADR’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.28% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 6.50M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for VNET stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.34%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.81%, with a gain of 13.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.78, showing growth from the present price of $6.61, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VNET is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze VNET Group Inc ADR Shares?

The China based company VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) is one of the biggest names in Information Technology Services. When comparing VNET Group Inc ADR shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 112.41, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -22.41%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.97%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 46.61% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

