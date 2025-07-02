Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT) produces promising results

While Vivid Seats Inc has overperformed by 11.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SEAT fell by -59.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.78 to $1.43, whereas the simple moving average fell by -43.10% in the last 200 days.

On May 06, 2025, William Blair Downgraded Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ: SEAT) to Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 13, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for SEAT. Maxim Group also reiterated SEAT shares as ‘Buy’, quoting a target price of $8 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 04, 2024. DA Davidson Initiated an Buy rating on May 30, 2024, and assigned a price target of $7. Maxim Group initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SEAT, as published in its report on April 17, 2024. Craig Hallum’s report from February 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $10 for SEAT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Vivid Seats Inc (SEAT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -14.06%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Vivid Seats Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SEAT is recording an average volume of 1.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.79%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.65%, with a gain of 13.86% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.60, showing growth from the present price of $1.89, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SEAT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vivid Seats Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 48.62%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

