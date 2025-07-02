Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Victoria’s Secret & Co has overperformed by 5.51%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VSCO fell by -52.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $48.73 to $13.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -30.01% in the last 200 days.

On April 30, 2025, Wells Fargo Downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) to Underweight. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on March 06, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Market Perform’ rating for VSCO. Barclays also Upgraded VSCO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 28, 2025. UBS December 10, 2024d the rating to Neutral on December 10, 2024, and set its price target from $18 to $47. JP Morgan December 09, 2024d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for VSCO, as published in its report on December 09, 2024. Telsey Advisory Group’s report from December 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for VSCO shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Perform’ rating. Wells Fargo also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.44%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Victoria’s Secret & Co’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 31.35% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and VSCO is registering an average volume of 3.75M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.09%, with a gain of 0.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.09, showing growth from the present price of $19.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VSCO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Victoria’s Secret & Co Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Retail market, Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) is based in the USA. When comparing Victoria’s Secret & Co shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 9.81, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 50.68%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 90.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

